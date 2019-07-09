LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylorsville man who'd been missing since July 4 was found dead Tuesday.
Kentucky State Police said Howard Jewell Jr. was found dead in an overturned car that was overturned and partially submerged in a creek on Little Union Road in Taylorsville.
According to a post placed on the official Taylorsville Police Facebook page, Jewell was reported missing on July 7.
KSP Trooper Bernie Napier said an autopsy will be performed on Jewell on Wednesday. He said it appears the car had been in a crash, the preliminary investigation found.
