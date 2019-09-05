Chadwick York

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man pleaded guilty Thursday to stabbing his two roommates, killing one of them, in 2017. 

Suspect due in court after woman stabbed to death in Shively

Chadwick York pleaded guilty to the murder of Lindsey Royalty, a 31-year-old mother of two who was killed in front of a home on Neblett Avenue in Shively. A judge sentenced York to 35 years in prison. 

Lindsey Royalty

Police say York, who was 34 at the time, attacked Royalty and her boyfriend with a large butcher knife after they confronted him about breaking into their car. 

2017 stabbing car window broken

Royalty's boyfriend survived, and York was caught by Louisville Metro Police officers at another house after fleeing the scene.  

