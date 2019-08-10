LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of firing shots at officers during a SWAT situation Thursday in Valley Station appeared in front of a judge Saturday.
Jose Espinoza Jr., 19, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder of a police officer, kidnapping and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $750,000.
On Thursday, Louisville Metro Police officers went to Espinzona's house on Snowden Way, near the intersection of Pendleton Road and Dixie Highway, to arrest the 19-year-old, who was wanted for stealing a car last week on Outer Loop.
Officials say when approaching Espinoza's front porch, Espinoza shot at police twice with a handgun. He also reportedly fired more rounds from a second-floor window at a detective who was hiding behind a vehicle.
According to his arrest report, Espinoza then called MetroSafe and told a dispatcher on a recorded line that he'd shot at police and he had taken a hostage would kill them if police tried to come into the house.
The LMPD's SWAT team and the Hostage Negotiating Team were both called to the scene. Espinoza eventually came out of the home and released the hostage after about two hours.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.