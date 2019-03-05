HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man walked up to Keepers Seafood Restaurant in Jericho late Monday night, grabbed a cinder block and launched it through the front door.
The Henry County restaurant is temporarily closed, and a Shelbyville man is behind bars for the unusual robbery.
"It wasn't like he had a set agenda of why he's coming in here," Rick Foree, the son of the restaurant owner, said of the crook. "It's just like, 'I want to see things smashed.'"
A network of surveillance cameras captured what happened around 11:55 p.m. Monday.
"Just pure hatred, pure meanness, is what he did," Foree said hours later after watching the surveillance video.
For the caught-on-camera crook, a shattered door was just an appetizer to multiple courses of vandalism, chaos and destruction.
"I'm going to say $20,000 worth of damage in 20 minutes," Foree estimated.
Foree said, once inside, the crook headed to the restaurant's cooler for some drinks.
"He was drinking a fifth of tequila and a Corona at the same time," Foree said.
Surveillance video shows the man guzzle both bottles before noticing a surveillance camera in the kitchen, slipping a hoodie over his head and ripping down the camera. But the ransacking didn't stop there. Moments later, he walked back to the front of the restaurant.
"Flat-screen TV there," Foree said later as he showed WDRB News the damaged restaurant. "He ripped that completely off. Had it all torn off the bracket. Had another TV over here."
Video shows he also launched a tablet into a wall, yanked more cameras down and even tore up one-of-a-kind decorations, including a treasured mounted fish.
"This was hanging on the wall," Foree said of the swordfish that now has a splintered sword. "My daddy caught this when he was 6 years old ... And it's been in the family with us for a long time."
Most painful, Foree said the vandal also destroyed the restaurant's point-of-sale system, which he described as a central nervous system the restaurant can't operate without.
"Just seeing my parents' reaction to somebody coming in and destroying what they put money into," Foree said, his voice trembling. "I mean, they were tore up."
If there is a silver lining for Foree, a sergeant with Kentucky State Police Post 5 said a trooper responded to Keepers and arrested the man responsible, 29-year-old Christopher Crouch.
Even better for Foree, he said the love and labor from friends and family will likely mean the restaurant will open again by the end of the week.
"We're not worried about the money part," he said. "It's just we're violated right now."
According to online records, Crouch is charged with third-degree burglary, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear.
