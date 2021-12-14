LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 71 as traffic was stopped from a multi-vehicle crash in Oldham County.
Oldham County Police said first responders were called to the multi-vehicle accident on I-71 South near Exit 14 in Crestwood around 11:20 a.m. While traffic was stopped on the interstate from the crash, an "international box truck" didn't stop, hit a Nissan Rouge and pushed it into the back of a semi truck, according to Oldham County Police Chief Greg Smith.
The driver of the Nissan Rouge, Daniel Griffith, died at the scene. The 39-year-old man was a Crestwood resident.
The southbound lanes of I-71 remained closed as of 4 p.m.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
