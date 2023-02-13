LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 265 near Okolona on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a bicyclist and passenger vehicle crash on Interstate 265 northbound at I-65 around 4:30 p.m. A man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of I-265 when a vehicle hit him.
Ellis said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop after the crash to check on the man. Ellis said witnesses told police that the driver continued driving in the median before stopping a distance away.
EMS responded to the crash, but the bicyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man was arrested and charges are pending, according to Ellis.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.