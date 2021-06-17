LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man riding a dirt bike was killed when he lost control and was hit by a vehicle in east Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Eighth Division responded to the reported crash just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 10500 block of La Grange Road, near E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, according to department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Investigators believe the man was traveling eastbound on La Grange Road on a dirt bike when he lost control and "separated from the bike," falling into the road where he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Smiley said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene and no charge are anticipated.
No additional details were immediately available. LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
