LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a stabbing Thursday night on West Market Street.
Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers found a man, who is believed to be in his 50s, stabbed in the 2300 block of West Market Street around 9:30 p.m.
He was taken to University Hospital, and as of about 10:30 p.m., Smiley said he was in surgery.
Investigators don't have any suspects. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
