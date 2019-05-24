LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who admits he was drunk when he caused a deadly crash on I-264 is headed to prison.
Jacob Clayton was sentenced to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter in April.
Clayton was driving on the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Boulevard on Oct. 20, 2018, when a car in front of him hit its brakes and he swerved into the emergency lane to avoid a crash. Clayton's car hit a stalled vehicle on the side of the road, killing 35-year-old LaDavid DeLorch.
Clayton failed a field sobriety test and his blood alcohol had a level of .13. In court Thursday he apologized to DeLorch's family.
"I wish more than anything that I could go back and undo it all. And I want to offer my most sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Delorch," Clayton said.
Family members of DeLorch were in the courtroom and wiped their tears as his sister, Ebony DeLorch, spoke.
"We can never get back what you took from us -- all because of your selfishness -- careless and reckless decisions. You should know better by now," she said.
Clayton also told the court that he plans to speak out against drunk driving for the rest of his life.
