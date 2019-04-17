LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man convicted of gunning down a woman in front of her young son in the Algonquin neighborhood in 2016 has been sentenced.
A jury sentenced 25-year-old Antwoin Williams to 30 years in prison on Wednesday, after he was found guilty of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.
Williams shot 20-year-old Jacoya Mangrum in June 2016 as she was sitting in a car with her 1-year-old son on S. 13th Street near Patton Court in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police found her body lying in the street next to the car. A third person in the car was not injured.
A neighbor we spoke with in 2016 called Williams heartless.
"If you could kill a 20-year-old woman that hasn't even lived a full life yet, while her 1-year-old child is in the back, you have no emotions, no heart, no God in your life," said Betti Williams.
