LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who shot and killed his girlfriend's son during an argument two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison -- but he's already served some of that time.
Prosecutors say Darrell Stanton was originally charged with murder, but he agreed to plead guilty to reckless homicide and intimidation back in March.
On Monday, a judge sentenced him to serve five years in prison as part of that plea agreement.
He has already served 751 days -- that's just over two years.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at a home on County Road 400 in Jackson County, Indiana, at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. When police arrived at the home, they found the victim, 35-year-old Dustin Robbins, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.
Police arrested Stanton at the home. According to the sheriff's department, Stanton became upset when he arrived at the home and found Robbins and his wife talking to Robbins' mother. Police say Stanton approached Robbins and his wife with a shotgun, and Robbins was shot during a struggle.
