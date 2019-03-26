LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing his young daughter is going to prison.
During jury selection, Spindle Johnson agreed to plead guilty to murder in exchange for a 20-year sentence. Police say Johnson admitted to killing his 3-year-old daughter, Sarai Sanford, in June of 2016 at the Glenhill Manor Apartments in Valley Station.
Johnson called police himself to report that the girl was unconscious. Authorities say the girl died from some type of blunt force trauma.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on May 14.
