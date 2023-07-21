LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured early Friday after a roll-over crash in Valley Station.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Third Division officers were called to a single vehicle accident about 3:30 a.m. on East Pages Lane near Standing Oak Driver.
Police said a preliminary investigation shows the driver lost control, the vehicle rolled several times in a ditch line before landing on Standing Oak Drive.
The man was taken by ambulance to UofL Hospital downtown with life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
