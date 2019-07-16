MEMPHIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot Tuesday afternoon by police at a southern Indiana truck stop.
It started when Charlestown Police began investigating reports of a missing man. They say they were told the man was possibly suicidal and armed with a gun.
They tracked the man down to the Love's truck stop on Blue Lick Road in Memphis. The man, later identified by Indiana State Police as 62-year-old Stephen Fischer of Charlestown, was shot by an officer shortly after noon.
Fischer was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Louisville, where he later died.
Witnesses said Fischer fired at least one shot, possibly into the ground or into the air. Police aren't sure.
Police said Fischer was shot after other methods to get him to surrender failed. ISP said "at least" one officer fired at Fischer.
Video from a witness shows the man holding a gun next to a vehicle in the parking lot before he was shot. Jace Jikutz, who shot the video, said Fischer was raising the gun up "like he was about to start shooting, and they just shot him before he could ever do anything."
Officers from the Charlestown Police Department, Clark County Sheriff and Indiana State Police responded. It is not clear if one or more officers fired.
