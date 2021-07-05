LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
LMPD says officers responded to Jonquil Drive and Jessamine Lane around 3:30 Monday morning on a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find one person dead at that location. LMPD says the victim is an adult male.
Investigators say they do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
There have now been more than 100 homicides in Louisville so far this year.
