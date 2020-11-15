LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 4000 block of Woodruff, near Bicknell Avenue not far from Taylor Boulevard, around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
On scene, officers found a man "who appeared to be in his late teens – early 20s," who had been fatally shot, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD's homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.
