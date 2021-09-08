LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Slevin Street, not far from Atkinson Elementary. Outside, police found an unresponsive man in his early 40s, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects in custody. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
