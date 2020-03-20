LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot and killed late Thursday night in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 31-year-old Steven R. Murdock died at University Hospital after he was shot on South 41st Street.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the scene about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Homicide detective are still looking for the gunman. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5683).
