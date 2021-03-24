LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting at 44th and W. Market Streets. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male in his 20s that had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
