LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Youth football players have been thrust into an adult situation after learning their coach was shot and killed Monday evening.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 27-year-old Brian Owsley died of gunshot wounds.
LMPD officers found Owsley in a parking lot of a business at Crums Lane and Cane Run Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
"Absolutely shocked, is the best word to describe what I felt, and utterly heartbroken," said Lashura McDaniel, whose 6-year-old son was coached by Owsley.
Owsley was known to so many as "Coach O" with the Rams youth football team.
"He was a good coach. A good coach. A great coach," said 10-year-old Ju'elz Turner, who played for Owsley. "Like he said 'good work' when we did good drills and stuff, and then he would make us do cone drills and ladder drills and stuff."
Team parents said Coach O pushed the young athletes on and off the field to be the best they could be.
"If he's seen a kid who was having a bad day, he would pull him to the side, try to talk them up and make sure that they were making the right decisions," McDaniel said. "He was just a really approachable guy and a likable coach."
Homicide detectives are investigating the case, but they have not named any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673)
In the meantime, players said they plan to dedicate this season to Coach O.
"Win the championship," Ju'elz said. "I pray for him still."
The Rams have planned a balloon release and moment of silence at Flaget Field on Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.