LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death at an apartment complex near the Algonquin neighborhood overnight.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 28-year-old Bryant Carter.
It happened around 2:00 a.m. Monday at the Wilart Arms Apartments on Wilart Drive, which is near Dixie Highway and Bernheim Lane.
Police say they found Carter shot in an apartment. He died at the hospital.
Franz Bibb lives in the building and says Carter was a quiet man who never bothered anyone.
"We was friends, man," Bibb said. "He didn't bother nobody, you know what I'm saying? He tried to take care of his family. He's got three little babies. He was trying to take care of his family. I'm very sad about that, man."
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call police at 574-LMPD.
