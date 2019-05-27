LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
It happened around 2:00 Monday morning at the Wilart Arms Apartments on Wilart Drive. That's near Dixie Highway and Bernheim Lane.
Police say they found a man shot in an apartment. He died at the hospital.
His name has not been released, but police say he was in his late 20s.
Franz Bibb lives in the building and says the victim was a quiet man who never bothered anyone.
"We was friends, man," Bibb said. "He didn't bother nobody, you know what I'm saying? He tried to take care of his family. He's got three little babies. He was trying to take care of his family. I'm very sad about that, man."
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call police at 574-LMPD.
