LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a late night shooting off Preston Highway.
It happened Friday around 10:45 p.m. on Forest Drive, not far from Fern Valley Road. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or make a report online by clicking here.
