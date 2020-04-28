LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Marion County man faces charges for shooting another man after police said the victim refused to hand over his car keys.
According to Kentucky State Police, the victim told investigators 36-year-old Alvin Miller showed up at his home and demanded he give him his keys.
The man told police he refused, and that's when Miller pulled out a pistol, shot him and ran. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was listed in stable condition.
Officers found Miller several hours later in Springfield and arrested him. He's facing charges of assault and possession of a handgun.
