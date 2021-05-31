LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot by Louisville Metro Police on Sunday in the Jacobs neighborhood has died.
In a release, Kentucky State Police say the man died on Monday at University Hospital. His name has not been released, but an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville.
On Sunday, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff gave details of what led up to the shooting. She said at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday, 4th Division officers were conducting an investigation into a stolen vehicle near Georgetown Place and Conn Alley, which is just off Berry Boulevard.
Ruoff said two adult males who were in the vehicle got out and ran away. The officers chased them on foot and found one of the suspects in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place.
Officers say the suspect brandished a weapon, and both officers fired their guns. The man was taken to University Hospital with gunshot wounds. He died Monday.
KSP has been asked by LMPD to lead the investigation into the shooting, which is a policy instituted in 2020 in the wake of the the fatal shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee by law enforcement in Louisville.
Neither LMPD or KSP has said whether the second suspect has been taken into custody.
Both officers were placed on administrative leave, which is LMPD policy.
KSP said in a statement that "To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure to not release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered." There is no timeline on when the investigation might be complete.
