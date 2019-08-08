LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot by an officer during a welfare check.
A sheriff's deputy and troopers with KSP responded to a home on Calvert Church Road near State Road 737 (Lilac Road) to conduct a welfare check just before 6 p.m. Central Time, 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday evening on a report of a barricaded subject, according to KSP Public Information Officer Scotty Sharp.
When officers arrived and made contact with a man in the home, shots were fired, Sharp said.
Few details are available at this time and it is unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Sharp said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and no officers were injured.
Sharp said the shooting happened during the second call to the home on Thursday. Officers initially responded around 1 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. ET, to conduct a welfare check but were unable to make contact with the man.
Officers believe a relative of the man made the request for a welfare check, but it is unclear why.
Sharp said officers are still processing the scene and will continue to investigate. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
