LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night by Seymour Police .
The shooting happened near the intersection of Tipton Street and Burkart Boulevard in Seymour around 8:30 p.m.
ISP says officers from the Seymour Police Department were responding to a reported shoplifting at the nearby Walmart. Investigators say a man matching suspect's description ran across to the street and tried to hide in a ditch in front of the Taco Bell. Police say the man was armed with a handgun. Two Seymour police officers fired their weapons. The man was taken to Schneck Medical Center where he later died.
Investigators are working to identify the man who was shot and to notify his family.
The identity of the officers who shot the man has not yet been made public.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
