LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot near an apartment complex in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Thursday night.
Police believe the man was shot "somewhere in the area of Country Acres" before being transported by private means to Bronner Circle, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That area is near Bardstown Road and Breckenridge Lane.
The man, whose name and age is unknown, was taken from Bronner Circle to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for his injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
