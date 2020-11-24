LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the Beuchel neighborhood Tuesday night.
LMPD Sixth Division Officers were called to the 5100 block of Monticello Avenue, not far from Shepherdsville Road, on the report of a shooting around 10 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his early 20s who had been shot, according to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ruoff.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
