LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old shooting victim brought to University Hospital in 'grave condition' has died, police say.
LMPD officers responded to the hospital around 10 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a news release. Mitchell said the victim, a male, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and was in "grave condition" when he arrived.
Detectives believe the shooting happened on Brownsboro Road near Zorn Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.
If you have any information about this shooting, call police at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.