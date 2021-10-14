LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot multiple times Thursday night in the Portland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to the 300 block of North 23rd Street, near Duncan Street, and found the man conscious and alert.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he's expected to survive.
No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information that could help detectives, you're asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
