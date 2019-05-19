LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man who was reportedly shot several times near Victory Park was found at the Kroger on West Broadway in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
MetroSafe told WDRB the report came in just after 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Broadway.
Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police believe the victim was shot somewhere "near the area of" Victory Park and drove himself to 27th and Broadway where he was found.
There have been no arrests and are no suspects in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's Crime Tip hotline, where you can remain anonymous, at 574-LMPD (5673).
LMPD's Major Crimes unit will continue to investigate. No other information was immediately available.
