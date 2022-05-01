LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man told officers he was shot in the 200 block of East Witherspoon Street, which is near Fest-A-Ville's entrance, Saturday night.
The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Police haven't yet said if it was connected to the KDF event.
LMPD said the man walked to a business on East Main after the shooting with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say witnesses reported the possible shooter was another man who drove off immediately after.
The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD(5673) or use the Crime Tip Portal.
