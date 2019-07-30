LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and drove to a local business for help.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Cane Run Road just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they learned that a man had been in his vehicle when he was involved in some sort of dispute and was shot, Smiley said.
July 30, 2019
UPDATE: A witness told me the shooting happened in the parking lot with what he believes was initially a road rage incident. Several @lmpd officers have left the scene. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/QlIsIETcQ5— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 30, 2019
Smiley said the man then drove himself to a local business for help. Police were called and he was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.
There are no suspects and have been no arrests in this shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will handle the investigation.
