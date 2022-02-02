LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police is investigating after a man in his 20s was shot on Interstate 264 East on Wednesday evening.
Shively Police Department spokesman Patrick Allen said officers responding to the shooting on I-264 near Cane Run Road around 6 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
The man, whose name is unknown, was rushed to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Allen said.
There were no suspects in custody as of Wednesday night.
Traffic Alert: Police Activity: I-264 West @ MM 5.8 area of Cane Run Road. All lanes are blocked pic.twitter.com/THvYoyNup0— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) February 2, 2022
All lanes of I-264 and the right shoulder remain blocked as of 7:30 p.m. as police investigate the incident.
