LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning near Madison, Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said there was an altercation in the parking lot around 10 a.m. that ended in a man being shot and killed.
According to Bob Courtney, the mayor of Madison, it happened in the parking lot of Madison Precision Products, an aluminum die casting factory just north of the Madison city limits.
But Wheeles emphasized that the incident didn't have anything to do with the factory.
"We want to be very clear that this incident really didn't have anything to do with the facility that we're at, it just kind of ended up where the people involved ended up in this parking lot," he said. "So I want to make sure that's clear that it wasn't actually a workplace shooting where someone came to this facility to do harm to those working, it was an incident where something kind of spilled over and ended up here at this facility."
The victim has not been identified.
"It's a tragic situation for all involved, and that's why you see the presence that we have here and the investigative tools that we are going through right now to make sure we get all those answers, a complete picture of what happened so we can provide that for the family," Wheeles said.
A witness said an ambulance was on the scene as well as two people in handcuffs. It's not clear at this time if anyone has been charged in connection with the crime.
"At this time, there are two people currently being detained as a result of the altercation," Wheeles said. "Hopefully (we will) speak to them and they can provide more information about what actually occurred."
He added that there are "a lot of leads to look into" as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting.
"We're looking at a parking lot where there's a number of places that we're gonna look, vehicles involved, and, you know, we're gonna make sure that we include the whole crime scene," he said.
Wheeles said it's being considered a death investigation right now, but information gathered through the investigation will help determine "what, if any, charges are a result of that investigation."
"This appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public or anyone else at the facility," he said.
Representatives of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the Madison Police Department and the Indiana State Police were all on the scene.
This story may be updated.
