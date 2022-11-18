LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at he scene. He has not yet been publicly identified.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police using LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. You can also use the online portal.
