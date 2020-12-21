LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west Louisville Monday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the incident took place at about 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Dixie Highway, near Harold Avenue.
That's where officers were called to the scene after someone reported a shooting there. When officers arrived, they found a man behind a church with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Mitchell.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
