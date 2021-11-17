LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot Tuesday trying to help a woman being carjacked in eastern Jefferson County remains in serious condition, Louisville Metro Police said.
LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said the man is the husband of the woman who was assaulted as a group of men stole her car.
The carjacking happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on at the Brookview Apartments in Middletown on Echelon Way, just west of the intersection of North English Station and Aiken roads.
Ruoff said a woman was getting out of her vehicle in the parking lot when she was approached by a group of male suspects who attacked her and took her keys. When the woman screamed, her husband rushed to help and was shot by the suspects, Ruoff said. The suspects then drove away in the stolen vehicle.
Ruoff said the husband was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he remains. No details have been released about the extent of his injuries.
The Middletown Police Department initially responded to the case. Ruoff said LMPD's Robbery Unit is assisting with the investigation at Middletown's request.
Police have not released information about any possible suspects.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.