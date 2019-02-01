Man sues Louisville Men's Clinic over testosterone treatment that caused him to grow breasts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoping for a brighter future, a patient of the Louisville Men's Clinic said he got the opposite.
Alex White, the lawyer for a 32-year-old Louisville man, has filed a lawsuit over the clinic's testosterone treatment that caused his client to grow breasts and develop mood swings.
The company promoted a plan for optimum sexual health, and along with some other sales pitches, the man was sold.
"If you get these shots all of your problems are going to be solved," White said, reciting the promotion. "You're going to have vitality, youthfulness, energy, your love life is coming back, your marriage is going to be better ... All of your problems are going to be solved if you get these shots."
White said those shots actually made things worse for his clients.
According to the newly filed lawsuit, after the injections, the man "began experiencing erratic mood swings, agitation, knots on his breasts causing female breasts to grow and the loss of consortium."
"Loss of consortium is basically the benefits you get from being in a spousal relationship," White added.
The lawsuit also claims the man "suffered extreme pain, discomfort, temporary disfigurement, and mental anguish." While several thousand dollars worth of testosterone shots were meant to boost the patient's mood and libido, too much testosterone can have unwanted side effects.
According to doctors, as testosterone levels rise, so can estrogen levels, because the human body converts some testosterone into estrogen.
"All of the things that was promised by this increase in vitality just wasn't being delivered," White said.
White also says his client had a revolving door of doctors at the clinic. And when his concerns were voiced, White said his client was given a release and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. His client didn't sign but said who know how many others are out there who did sign the release.
"In addition to it being a sensitive topic to talk about ... they're contractually bound not to talk about it," White said.
And he said that is a red flag.
White is asking a jury to decide how much money should be awarded to his client. The Louisville Men's Clinic has yet to respond to a request for comment.
