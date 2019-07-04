LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A MetroSafe supervisor confirms a man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says officers responded to the 4200 block of Norene Drive, near Poplar Level Road, around 11 a.m. on July 4. That's where they found the victim, who was conscious and alert when he was taken to University Hospital.
There's no word on the man's condition.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
