LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shelby County sheriff is warning people to be on the lookout for a fake officer who is a real thief.
A woman said she was pulled over by a navy blue Crown Victoria with blue lights in the grill around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Freedoms Way near La Grange Road in Shelbyville.
But it wasn't a police officer: It was a crook who grabbed the woman's purse and phone before speeding away.
The victim said he is a black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a muscular build and short hair that's shaved on the side.
Police say if you're pulled over by an unmarked car and are worried, you should call 911.
