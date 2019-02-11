LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted for a murder in Texas has been arrested in Kentucky.
According to a release from the Harris County, Texas Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Jerry Greer was arrested on Saturday while he was staying at a Lexington hotel.
Police officers set up surveillance at the hotel, and arrested Greer when he came outside.
Police say Greer was wanted for a murder that happened on Sept. 1, 2018 in Channelview, Texas, which is near Houston. When officers responded to a call, they found 29-year-old Edna McWorter dead from a gunshot wound.
Officers spoke to several witnesses, who stated they saw Greer and the victim arguing. Authorities say Greer pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
Greer then left the area in a dark colored Ford Mustang. At the time of the shooting, Greer was wanted on domestic assault charges.
Greer will be extradited back to Texas to be arraigned.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.