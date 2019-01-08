LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A convicted sex offender was arrested in Louisville Monday night on a warrant for 50 counts of child pornography.
David Fuson was arrested about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Spring Street and Mellwood Avenue on a warrant out of Clark County, Indiana.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says a warrant was issued for Fuson in late September.
Mull says Fuson is accused of 50 counts of possession of child pornography that was found on his phone and on a separate SD card in Clarksville, Indiana.
Mull says some of the porn involved infants.
Fuson is being held at Metro Corrections but is expected to be extradited to Clark County for the Level 5 felonies.
If convicted, Fuson faces up to 6 years in prison for each porn charge.
Louisville Metro Police also charged Fuson with failing to comply with the terms of the sex offender registry, because he wasn't living at the address listed on the registry.
The sex offender registry shows Fuson was convicted of sexual battery for a 11-year-old victim.
