LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted for allegedly stealing vehicles in Hardin County is now behind bars.
In a post on Facebook Friday, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the man, now identified as 51-year-old Anthony Scherer, asking for help identifying and locating him.
Sheriff John Ward said Scherer was wanted in connection with car thefts in Hardin County and Louisville.
Scherer was arrested in Radcliff after someone saw his photo on Facebook, Ward said.
He's facing several charges, including theft by unlawful taking, burglary, theft of motor vehicle registration plate, criminal mischief and escape.
