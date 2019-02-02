LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three ounces of meth and prescription pills, that's what police found in a southern Indiana man's truck that landed him in jail.
Indiana State Police arrested 48-year-old Shane Ooley Friday night.
Troopers say they pulled Ooley over in Scottsburg when they realized the license plate on his truck belonged to another vehicle.
Ooley was wanted in Clark County for drug charges, police say. After searching his truck, officers found the meth and prescription pills.
Ooley faces several charges, and is being held in the Scott County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.