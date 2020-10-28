LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted for allegedly shooting at a deputy's car in Bardstown was arrested hundreds of miles away.
Tyrin Livers, 19, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas on Tuesday.
The Bardstown Police Department said back in June that Livers shot at a Nelson County deputy's personal car on Camptown Road.
No one was injured in the shooting. Livers was wanted on charges including attempted murder of a police officer and theft of a firearm.
He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky from Texas.
