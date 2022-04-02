LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after being found unresponsive at Louisville Metro Corrections in March has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Mamon Anderson, 32, died at University of Louisville Hospital.
Jail officials said he was found unresponsive in a cell on March 12. Corrections officers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures and EMS was called.
The coroner's office has not determined a cause and manner of death.
