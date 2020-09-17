LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man convicted of firing a shot that killed a 7-year-old boy inside his home in west Louisville in 2017 has been sentenced on three federal firearms charges.
Wyatt Williams, 25, was indicted on the federal charges in October 2019. He pleaded guilty in January.
On Thursday, a judge in federal court sentenced Williams to five years and 10 months for the May 2017 shooting that killed Dequante Hobbs. The 7-year-old was hit in the neck by a stray bullet while eating a piece of cake in the kitchen of his home on West Madison Street.
Williams confessed to firing the shot while taking part in a nearby dice game about a block away on W.J. Hodge Street.
Thursday's sentence is in addition to the 20 years Williams already received in state court for manslaughter. He was initially charged with murder, but it was amended to manslaughter as part of a plea deal.
Hobbs' grandfather, Henry Watkins spoke Thursday afternoon after the sentence was read. "We wouldn't want this pain on no one. so the people out there with guns we just pray you put them down. When you put a gun in your hand no bullet has eyes, it don't' know where it's going until it hits something so just put down we need our generation to grow and get bigger."
In an unusual move, U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman appeared in person at the sentencing hearing, asking for a harsher punishment. Williams, 25, faced about three and a half years under sentencing guidelines. Coleman argued it wasn't enough.
"DeQuante Hobbs became the face of gun crime in this community," Coleman said outside of federal court Thursday. "It was a 9-year-old boy sitting at his kitchen -- I'm sorry, seven -- I was thinking nine. My own son is nine. He was seven at the time. That personalized it for so many of us. You see your own children in this little boy eating birthday cake, on a Sunday, at his kitchen table. And it's just pure innocence."
Coleman said he wanted to send a strong message with a harsh sentence for "for a deterrent effect, for people in this city to know when you pick up a firearm and use it recklessly, or you're a felon in possession of a firearm, there is a backstop there is federal prosecution that awaits."
Williams will serve the two sentences at the same time. He will be eligible for parole on the state charges in about two years, but there's no parole in the federal system.
"We need to send the message that we're not gonna tolerate it," Hobbs' grandfather said in January after Wyatt's guilty plea. "You gonna get the sentence that you deserve. You took a life and this is the outcome of it."
