LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The founder of Winston Industries passed away Monday.
Winston Shelton is known for developing the Collectromatic, a pressure fryer, at the request of Colonel Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken. He also created the C-Vap, a vapor heating cabinet used in chain restaurants.
After being drafted into the Army and attending Princeton, he would go on to work for General Electric. He met Sanders in the late 1960s creating the Collectramatic and C-Vap.
Winston industries serves clients around the world in more than 120 countries.
Shelton was 96 years old.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.